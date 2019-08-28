Reviewing Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 8 7.97 N/A -0.86 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 6.93 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immersion Corporation and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Volatility & Risk

Immersion Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s beta is -0.51 which is 151.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Immersion Corporation and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Verb Technology Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 212.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Immersion Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Immersion Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Immersion Corporation beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.