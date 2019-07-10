Reviewing Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s results

This is a contrast between Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 9 7.59 N/A 1.78 4.77 Oracle Corporation 52 5.03 N/A 2.68 20.39

Table 1 demonstrates Immersion Corporation and Oracle Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oracle Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Immersion Corporation is currently more affordable than Oracle Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immersion Corporation and Oracle Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Immersion Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Oracle Corporation’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Immersion Corporation and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Oracle Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $56.86 average price target and a -4.60% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.3% of Oracle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36% Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84%

For the past year Immersion Corporation had bearish trend while Oracle Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats Immersion Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.