Reviewing Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s results

We are contrasting Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 8 7.82 N/A -0.86 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.06 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immersion Corporation and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immersion Corporation and Intellicheck Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Immersion Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immersion Corporation are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Intellicheck Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Immersion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intellicheck Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Immersion Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has -10.27% weaker performance while Intellicheck Inc. has 150.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Immersion Corporation beats Intellicheck Inc.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.