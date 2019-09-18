Reviewing Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 8 7.85 N/A -0.86 0.00 Box Inc. 18 3.90 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immersion Corporation and Box Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Immersion Corporation and Box Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Volatility and Risk

Immersion Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Box Inc.’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immersion Corporation is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Box Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Immersion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Immersion Corporation and Box Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 4.11% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 67.6% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Immersion Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Immersion Corporation was more bearish than Box Inc.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats Box Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.