Reviewing iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)’s and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s results

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -0.60 0.00 ZAGG Inc 9 0.35 N/A 0.64 10.44

In table 1 we can see iMedia Brands Inc. and ZAGG Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has iMedia Brands Inc. and ZAGG Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1% ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

iMedia Brands Inc. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ZAGG Inc’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of iMedia Brands Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival ZAGG Inc is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. ZAGG Inc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than iMedia Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for iMedia Brands Inc. and ZAGG Inc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively ZAGG Inc has an average price target of $18.33, with potential upside of 203.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both iMedia Brands Inc. and ZAGG Inc are owned by institutional investors at 25.2% and 81.2% respectively. 0.7% are iMedia Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are ZAGG Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47% ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21%

For the past year iMedia Brands Inc. had bullish trend while ZAGG Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ZAGG Inc beats iMedia Brands Inc.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.