Reviewing IMAX Corporation (IMAX)’s and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)’s results

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Entertainment – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX Corporation 22 0.54 51.56M 0.36 60.64 Viacom Inc. 28 0.00 362.81M 4.00 8.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IMAX Corporation and Viacom Inc. Viacom Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than IMAX Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. IMAX Corporation is presently more expensive than Viacom Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX Corporation 238,924,930.49% 4.3% 2.6% Viacom Inc. 1,311,203,469.46% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84% of IMAX Corporation shares and 16.86% of Viacom Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of IMAX Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 79.79% of Viacom Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMAX Corporation 5.07% 8.18% -10.11% 5.33% 3.29% 16.69% Viacom Inc. -0.31% 0.06% 0.95% 4.83% 2.07% 25.71%

For the past year IMAX Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Viacom Inc.

Summary

Viacom Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors IMAX Corporation.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. The IMAX Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The Theater System Maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The Film Production and IMAX DMR segment engages in the production of films and the performance of film re-mastering activities. The Film Distribution segment distributes films for which the company has distribution rights. The Film Post-Production segment offers film post-production and film print services. The Other segment owns and operates IMAX theaters; rents two-dimensional and three-dimensional (3D) large-format film and digital cameras to third party production companies; and provides production technical support and post-production services. The company is also involved in selling or leasing its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. It primarily serves commercial multiplex exhibitors, as well as institutional customers, such as science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,215 IMAX theater systems, including 1,107 commercial multiplexes, 16 commercial destinations, and 92 institutions. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.