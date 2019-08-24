Reviewing IMAX Corporation (IMAX)’s and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A)’s results

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Entertainment – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX Corporation 22 3.51 N/A 0.36 60.64 CBS Corporation 50 1.05 N/A 8.01 6.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IMAX Corporation and CBS Corporation. CBS Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to IMAX Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. IMAX Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than CBS Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of IMAX Corporation and CBS Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.6% CBS Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for IMAX Corporation and CBS Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 CBS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

IMAX Corporation has a 40.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IMAX Corporation and CBS Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.6% of IMAX Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMAX Corporation 5.07% 8.18% -10.11% 5.33% 3.29% 16.69% CBS Corporation 0.96% 1.86% 0.53% 3.75% -10.33% 17.4%

For the past year IMAX Corporation has weaker performance than CBS Corporation

Summary

IMAX Corporation beats CBS Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. The IMAX Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The Theater System Maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The Film Production and IMAX DMR segment engages in the production of films and the performance of film re-mastering activities. The Film Distribution segment distributes films for which the company has distribution rights. The Film Post-Production segment offers film post-production and film print services. The Other segment owns and operates IMAX theaters; rents two-dimensional and three-dimensional (3D) large-format film and digital cameras to third party production companies; and provides production technical support and post-production services. The company is also involved in selling or leasing its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. It primarily serves commercial multiplex exhibitors, as well as institutional customers, such as science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,215 IMAX theater systems, including 1,107 commercial multiplexes, 16 commercial destinations, and 92 institutions. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.