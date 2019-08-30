Reviewing Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS)’s and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s results

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.71 N/A 0.42 11.99 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 47 2.11 N/A 3.55 13.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Image Sensing Systems Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is presently more affordable than Sensata Technologies Holding plc, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 17.3% Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Sensata Technologies Holding plc which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 1 2.25

Sensata Technologies Holding plc on the other hand boasts of a $53.25 consensus price target and a 16.83% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.7% and 0%. About 6.1% of Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11% Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Sensata Technologies Holding plc

Summary

Sensata Technologies Holding plc beats Image Sensing Systems Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.