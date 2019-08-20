Reviewing Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS)’s and Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)’s results

Both Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.77 N/A 0.42 11.99 Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.94 12.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Huami Corporation. Huami Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Image Sensing Systems Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Image Sensing Systems Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Huami Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Huami Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 17.3% Huami Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Image Sensing Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Huami Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huami Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.7% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares and 53.5% of Huami Corporation shares. 6.1% are Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.04% of Huami Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11% Huami Corporation 15.14% 14.8% 21.3% -1.75% 18.61% 19.94%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Huami Corporation

Summary

Huami Corporation beats Image Sensing Systems Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.