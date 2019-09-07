Reviewing Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS)’s and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)’s results

This is a contrast between Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.55 N/A 0.42 11.99 Fitbit Inc. 5 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Fitbit Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 17.3% Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Image Sensing Systems Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fitbit Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Fitbit Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fitbit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Fitbit Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fitbit Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Fitbit Inc. is $6, which is potential 72.91% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Fitbit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 72.9% respectively. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Fitbit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11% Fitbit Inc. -3.23% -4.55% -21.79% -31.15% -26.57% -15.49%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc. has 11.11% stronger performance while Fitbit Inc. has -15.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Fitbit Inc.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.