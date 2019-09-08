Reviewing Illumina Inc. (ILMN)’s and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina Inc. 314 12.07 N/A 5.77 51.91 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 78 10.77 N/A -1.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Illumina Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Illumina Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6% iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Illumina Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, iRhythm Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Illumina Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Illumina Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$334.33 is Illumina Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 23.83%. Competitively iRhythm Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $80, with potential upside of 5.37%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Illumina Inc. is looking more favorable than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Illumina Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 0%. 0.4% are Illumina Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, iRhythm Technologies Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18% iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66%

For the past year Illumina Inc. had bearish trend while iRhythm Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Illumina Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.