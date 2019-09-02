Reviewing Illumina Inc. (ILMN)’s and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s results

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina Inc. 315 12.16 N/A 5.77 51.91 Biomerica Inc. 3 5.54 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Illumina Inc. and Biomerica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

Illumina Inc.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Biomerica Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Illumina Inc. Its rival Biomerica Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 2 respectively. Biomerica Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Illumina Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Illumina Inc. and Biomerica Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.80% for Illumina Inc. with consensus price target of $334.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Illumina Inc. and Biomerica Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 1.3% respectively. 0.4% are Illumina Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Biomerica Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year Illumina Inc. had bearish trend while Biomerica Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Illumina Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Biomerica Inc.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.