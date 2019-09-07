Reviewing Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)’s and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s results

Both Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 149 3.40 N/A 7.51 20.53 Twin Disc Incorporated 15 0.44 N/A 1.37 8.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated. Twin Disc Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Illinois Tool Works Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Illinois Tool Works Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Twin Disc Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 74.4% 16.8% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Twin Disc Incorporated’s 1.97 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Twin Disc Incorporated is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Twin Disc Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.35% and an $144.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 63.7% respectively. About 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. had bullish trend while Twin Disc Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats Twin Disc Incorporated on 11 of the 11 factors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.