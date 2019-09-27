Reviewing Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)’s and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s results

Since Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 152 5.00 320.07M 7.51 20.53 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 9 -2.77 44.36M 2.82 3.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc. Gates Industrial Corporation plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Illinois Tool Works Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Illinois Tool Works Inc. is currently more expensive than Gates Industrial Corporation plc, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 210,669,387.22% 74.4% 16.8% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 486,937,431.39% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Illinois Tool Works Inc. Its rival Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.74% and an $147.6 average price target. On the other hand, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s potential upside is 50.15% and its average price target is $15. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Gates Industrial Corporation plc seems more appealing than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.7% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares and 0% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. had bullish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats on 11 of the 15 factors Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.