Reviewing Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)’s and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 150 3.46 N/A 7.51 20.53 China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89

In table 1 we can see Illinois Tool Works Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. China Yuchai International Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Illinois Tool Works Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than China Yuchai International Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 74.4% 16.8% China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. China Yuchai International Limited’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 China Yuchai International Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s downside potential is -6.92% at a $144.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Illinois Tool Works Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 27%. 0.2% are Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74% China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. has stronger performance than China Yuchai International Limited

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors China Yuchai International Limited.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.