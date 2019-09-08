Reviewing IKONICS Corporation (IKNX)’s and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s results

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 7 0.68 N/A -0.09 0.00 The Chemours Company 27 0.40 N/A 4.34 4.40

Demonstrates IKONICS Corporation and The Chemours Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of IKONICS Corporation and The Chemours Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1% The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7%

Volatility and Risk

IKONICS Corporation has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Chemours Company’s 137.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IKONICS Corporation is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival The Chemours Company is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. IKONICS Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Chemours Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IKONICS Corporation and The Chemours Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Chemours Company 0 1 4 2.80

The Chemours Company on the other hand boasts of a $35.6 average target price and a 142.84% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IKONICS Corporation and The Chemours Company are owned by institutional investors at 1.4% and 83.4% respectively. Insiders owned 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of The Chemours Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation has stronger performance than The Chemours Company

Summary

The Chemours Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors IKONICS Corporation.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.