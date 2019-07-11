Reviewing IKONICS Corporation (IKNX)’s and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s results

We are contrasting IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 8 0.83 N/A 0.07 105.71 RPM International Inc. 58 1.44 N/A 1.69 33.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IKONICS Corporation and RPM International Inc. RPM International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. IKONICS Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 2.1% RPM International Inc. 0.00% 13% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.35 shows that IKONICS Corporation is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. RPM International Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IKONICS Corporation are 6.9 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor RPM International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. IKONICS Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IKONICS Corporation and RPM International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, RPM International Inc.’s potential upside is 1.96% and its consensus target price is $62.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.7% of IKONICS Corporation shares and 80% of RPM International Inc. shares. About 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of RPM International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation -2.37% -7.5% -20.34% -29.52% -7.27% -12.24% RPM International Inc. -5.15% -7.29% -1.96% -10.53% 13.75% -3.9%

For the past year RPM International Inc. has weaker performance than IKONICS Corporation

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats IKONICS Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.