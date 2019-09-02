Reviewing IKONICS Corporation (IKNX)’s and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s results

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 8 0.71 N/A -0.09 0.00 Element Solutions Inc 10 1.22 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IKONICS Corporation and Element Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1% Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

IKONICS Corporation is 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.2 beta. Element Solutions Inc on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

IKONICS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Element Solutions Inc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. IKONICS Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Element Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for IKONICS Corporation and Element Solutions Inc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Element Solutions Inc has an average price target of $8, with potential downside of -14.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.4% of IKONICS Corporation shares and 92.3% of Element Solutions Inc shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc has weaker performance than IKONICS Corporation

Summary

Element Solutions Inc beats IKONICS Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.