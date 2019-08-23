Reviewing II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of II-VI Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand II-VI Incorporated has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have II-VI Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10.00% 5.70% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting II-VI Incorporated and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI Incorporated N/A 38 24.45 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

II-VI Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for II-VI Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.11 2.00 2.54

II-VI Incorporated presently has a consensus target price of $41, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. The competitors have a potential upside of 53.70%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that II-VI Incorporated’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of II-VI Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) II-VI Incorporated -2.02% 6.12% 6.52% 19.65% -5.92% 22.3% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year II-VI Incorporated has weaker performance than II-VI Incorporated’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of II-VI Incorporated are 3.4 and 2.1. Competitively, II-VI Incorporated’s competitors have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. II-VI Incorporated’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than II-VI Incorporated.

Volatility and Risk

II-VI Incorporated is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, II-VI Incorporated’s competitors are 16.89% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

II-VI Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

II-VI Incorporated’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.