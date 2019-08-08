Reviewing II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)’s and Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s results

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) and Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI Incorporated 37 1.80 N/A 1.62 24.45 Hurco Companies Inc. 38 0.72 N/A 3.89 8.79

Table 1 highlights II-VI Incorporated and Hurco Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hurco Companies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than II-VI Incorporated. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. II-VI Incorporated has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hurco Companies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has II-VI Incorporated and Hurco Companies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10% 5.7% Hurco Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

II-VI Incorporated’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hurco Companies Inc.’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

II-VI Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Hurco Companies Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Hurco Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to II-VI Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for II-VI Incorporated and Hurco Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Hurco Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

II-VI Incorporated has a consensus target price of $41.67, and a 14.07% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.3% of II-VI Incorporated shares and 82.3% of Hurco Companies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of II-VI Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Hurco Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) II-VI Incorporated -2.02% 6.12% 6.52% 19.65% -5.92% 22.3% Hurco Companies Inc. -2.92% -6.23% -11.65% -10.43% -21.67% -4.23%

For the past year II-VI Incorporated had bullish trend while Hurco Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hurco Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors II-VI Incorporated.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.