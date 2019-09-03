Reviewing II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)’s and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s results

Both II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI Incorporated 38 1.71 N/A 1.62 24.45 Bel Fuse Inc. 17 0.22 N/A 1.69 9.11

Table 1 demonstrates II-VI Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bel Fuse Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than II-VI Incorporated. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. II-VI Incorporated is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bel Fuse Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows II-VI Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10% 5.7% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 5.2%

Risk and Volatility

II-VI Incorporated is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. Bel Fuse Inc.’s 1.86 beta is the reason why it is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

II-VI Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bel Fuse Inc. are 3.1 and 1.7 respectively. II-VI Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bel Fuse Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for II-VI Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75 Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.30% for II-VI Incorporated with consensus target price of $41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

II-VI Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 51.2%. Insiders held 1.1% of II-VI Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Bel Fuse Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) II-VI Incorporated -2.02% 6.12% 6.52% 19.65% -5.92% 22.3% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.72% -12.63% -27.69% -24.17% -7.1% 12.22%

For the past year II-VI Incorporated has stronger performance than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors II-VI Incorporated beats Bel Fuse Inc.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.