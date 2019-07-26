Reviewing IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)’s and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s results

We are comparing IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. 56 6.10 N/A 1.00 56.62 StarTek Inc. 8 0.42 N/A -1.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IHS Markit Ltd. and StarTek Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of IHS Markit Ltd. and StarTek Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.1% 2.6% StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.84 beta indicates that IHS Markit Ltd. is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. StarTek Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

IHS Markit Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, StarTek Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. StarTek Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IHS Markit Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of StarTek Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are IHS Markit Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. 0.84% 2.7% 6.13% 7.01% 9.03% 18.03% StarTek Inc. 19.13% 5.36% 4.22% 35.1% 22.17% 15.19%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than StarTek Inc.

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd. beats StarTek Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.