Reviewing IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)’s and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)’s results

As Business Services businesses, IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. 58 6.12 N/A 1.08 59.54 LSC Communications Inc. 6 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IHS Markit Ltd. and LSC Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.5% 2.8% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

IHS Markit Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, LSC Communications Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. LSC Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IHS Markit Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd. has 34.29% stronger performance while LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance.

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd. beats LSC Communications Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.