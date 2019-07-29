Reviewing IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)’s and Its Competitors results

As Business Services company, IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98% of IHS Markit Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have IHS Markit Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.10% 2.60% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting IHS Markit Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. N/A 57 56.62 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

IHS Markit Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio IHS Markit Ltd. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for IHS Markit Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit Ltd. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.79 2.60

$56 is the average price target of IHS Markit Ltd., with a potential downside of -14.43%. The rivals have a potential upside of 71.56%. Given IHS Markit Ltd.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IHS Markit Ltd. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IHS Markit Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. 0.84% 2.7% 6.13% 7.01% 9.03% 18.03% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IHS Markit Ltd. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, IHS Markit Ltd.’s rivals have 1.60 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio. IHS Markit Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IHS Markit Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

IHS Markit Ltd. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. In other hand, IHS Markit Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

IHS Markit Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors IHS Markit Ltd.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.