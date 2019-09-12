Reviewing IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ)’s and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s results

IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.54 N/A 0.85 25.06 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 33 4.01 N/A 2.96 11.79

In table 1 we can see IF Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. IF Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of IF Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

IF Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.38 and its 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of IF Bancorp Inc. shares and 49.1% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. shares. IF Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.51% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. beats IF Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.