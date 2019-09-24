Reviewing IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ)’s and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s results

IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.58 N/A 0.85 25.06 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 17 5.63 N/A 1.05 17.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of IF Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc. Prudential Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to IF Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. IF Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Prudential Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

IF Bancorp Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Prudential Bancorp Inc. has a -0.01 beta and it is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of IF Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.2% of Prudential Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are IF Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Prudential Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 1.95% 0.88% 7.81% 3.07% 2.28% 6.59%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Prudential Bancorp Inc. beats IF Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.