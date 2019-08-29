Reviewing IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ)’s and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s results

IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.63 N/A 0.85 25.06 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 4.84 N/A 2.05 13.55

Table 1 demonstrates IF Bancorp Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Greene County Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. IF Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Greene County Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IF Bancorp Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

IF Bancorp Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.38 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IF Bancorp Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Greene County Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats IF Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.