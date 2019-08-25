Reviewing IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ)’s and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN)’s results

As Savings & Loans businesses, IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.68 N/A 0.85 25.06 BankFinancial Corporation 14 2.84 N/A 1.14 11.78

Table 1 highlights IF Bancorp Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BankFinancial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IF Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. IF Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BankFinancial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IF Bancorp Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% BankFinancial Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

IF Bancorp Inc.’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. BankFinancial Corporation has a 0.34 beta and it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IF Bancorp Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BankFinancial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BankFinancial Corporation’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 49.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IF Bancorp Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 68.6% respectively. About 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BankFinancial Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37% BankFinancial Corporation -1.9% -4.89% -11.54% -11.95% -18.92% -10.3%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc. has 5.37% stronger performance while BankFinancial Corporation has -10.3% weaker performance.

Summary

IF Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors BankFinancial Corporation.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.