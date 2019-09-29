Reviewing IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC)’s and SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s results

IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) and SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) have been rivals in the Printed Circuit Boards for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics Corp. 7 0.00 8.22M 1.06 5.69 SigmaTron International Inc. 4 0.00 3.53M -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IEC Electronics Corp. and SigmaTron International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IEC Electronics Corp. and SigmaTron International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics Corp. 122,686,567.16% 45.5% 12.3% SigmaTron International Inc. 84,260,275.93% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

IEC Electronics Corp.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, SigmaTron International Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IEC Electronics Corp. Its rival SigmaTron International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 0.7 respectively. SigmaTron International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IEC Electronics Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of IEC Electronics Corp. shares and 24.1% of SigmaTron International Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of IEC Electronics Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.65% of SigmaTron International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IEC Electronics Corp. -1.32% -3.23% -16.75% -16.32% 15.83% 4.9% SigmaTron International Inc. 14.63% 64.91% 59.02% 60.23% -38.7% 80%

For the past year IEC Electronics Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than SigmaTron International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors IEC Electronics Corp. beats SigmaTron International Inc.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic contract manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves aerospace, medical, industrial, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturerÂ’s representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves appliance, gaming, fitness, industrial electronics, medical/life sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and consumer electronics industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturersÂ’ representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.