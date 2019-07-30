Reviewing IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)’s and Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s results

This is a contrast between IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Diagnostic Substances and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 237 10.88 N/A 4.45 56.04 Vermillion Inc. 1 22.73 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. and Vermillion Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 24.8% Vermillion Inc. 0.00% -150.8% -97.9%

Risk and Volatility

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vermillion Inc. has a 3.7 beta which is 270.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Vermillion Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Vermillion Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. and Vermillion Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vermillion Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s average target price is $270, while its potential downside is -5.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.5% of Vermillion Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Vermillion Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 1.53% 10.8% 18.61% 20.46% 18.34% 34.15% Vermillion Inc. 1.59% -11.11% 66.23% 125.15% 0.79% 326.67%

For the past year IDEXX Laboratories Inc. was less bullish than Vermillion Inc.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Vermillion Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer. The companyÂ’s products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor. It serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.