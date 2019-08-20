Reviewing IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s results

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 156 5.09 N/A 5.40 31.15 Xylem Inc. 78 2.62 N/A 3.08 26.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IDEX Corporation and Xylem Inc. Xylem Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IDEX Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. IDEX Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Xylem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7% Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5%

Risk and Volatility

IDEX Corporation has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xylem Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IDEX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Xylem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for IDEX Corporation and Xylem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

IDEX Corporation’s consensus price target is $168, while its potential upside is 1.56%. Competitively the consensus price target of Xylem Inc. is $82.33, which is potential 7.83% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Xylem Inc. looks more robust than IDEX Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEX Corporation and Xylem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 93.1% respectively. IDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Xylem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34%

For the past year IDEX Corporation was more bullish than Xylem Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors IDEX Corporation beats Xylem Inc.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.