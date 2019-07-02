Reviewing IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)’s results

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 147 5.26 N/A 5.40 28.41 Rexnord Corporation 27 1.55 N/A 1.46 19.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IDEX Corporation and Rexnord Corporation. Rexnord Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than IDEX Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. IDEX Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Rexnord Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.8% 12% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 1.1% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.27 beta indicates that IDEX Corporation is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexnord Corporation’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEX Corporation is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Rexnord Corporation is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. IDEX Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexnord Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

IDEX Corporation and Rexnord Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Rexnord Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

IDEX Corporation’s downside potential is -4.83% at a $165 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IDEX Corporation and Rexnord Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.2% and 0%. About 0.4% of IDEX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation -0.03% -1.76% 8.09% 13.23% 11.43% 21.54% Rexnord Corporation 0.14% 1.53% 2.88% -3.99% -4.03% 21.48%

For the past year IDEX Corporation has stronger performance than Rexnord Corporation

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors IDEX Corporation beats Rexnord Corporation.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.