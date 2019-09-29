Reviewing IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s results

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 165 2.16 75.48M 5.40 31.15 Luxfer Holdings PLC 16 0.87 23.24M 0.43 45.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IDEX Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC. Luxfer Holdings PLC seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IDEX Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. IDEX Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luxfer Holdings PLC, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IDEX Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 45,703,905.54% 20.3% 11.7% Luxfer Holdings PLC 145,340,838.02% 6.6% 3%

Volatility & Risk

IDEX Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Competitively, Luxfer Holdings PLC is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

IDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Luxfer Holdings PLC which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for IDEX Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Luxfer Holdings PLC 0 0 0 0.00

IDEX Corporation has a 3.93% upside potential and a consensus price target of $171.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98% of IDEX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.6% of Luxfer Holdings PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of IDEX Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Luxfer Holdings PLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42%

For the past year IDEX Corporation was more bullish than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats on 11 of the 14 factors Luxfer Holdings PLC.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.