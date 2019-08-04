Reviewing IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s results

This is a contrast between IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 154 4.90 N/A 5.40 31.15 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IDEX Corporation and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of IDEX Corporation and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Volatility and Risk

IDEX Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Competitively, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEX Corporation are 3.3 and 2.4. Competitively, Hudson Technologies Inc. has 1.9 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEX Corporation and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

IDEX Corporation’s consensus price target is $168, while its potential upside is 3.97%. Hudson Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 consensus price target and a 162.97% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Hudson Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than IDEX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98% of IDEX Corporation shares and 62.3% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of IDEX Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11%

For the past year IDEX Corporation has 33.23% stronger performance while Hudson Technologies Inc. has -31.11% weaker performance.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Hudson Technologies Inc.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.