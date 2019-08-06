Reviewing IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 154 4.73 N/A 5.40 31.15 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.59 N/A 2.81 4.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IDEX Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd. GrafTech International Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than IDEX Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. IDEX Corporation is currently more expensive than GrafTech International Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEX Corporation are 3.3 and 2.4. Competitively, GrafTech International Ltd. has 3.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GrafTech International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for IDEX Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEX Corporation’s upside potential is 7.74% at a $168 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEX Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of IDEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09%

For the past year IDEX Corporation was more bullish than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors IDEX Corporation beats GrafTech International Ltd.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.