Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.29 N/A -1.86 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 166.95 N/A -2.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, and a 346.81% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.