Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 40.06 N/A -1.86 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 346.81%. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 64.71% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.