Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 40.06 N/A -1.86 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.37 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a 346.81% upside potential. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 288.78% and its consensus target price is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Seres Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.