Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 769,523,954.72% -72.6% -63.5% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,396,503,015.96% 0% -671.1%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 161.19% at a $7 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 10.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.