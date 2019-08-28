Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 40.40 N/A -1.86 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.39 and its 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 343.04% at a $10.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 7.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.