Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)’s results

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.47 and it happens to be 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 313.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.