Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.56 N/A -1.86 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

$9.33 is Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 234.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.