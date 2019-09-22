Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.92 N/A -5.19 0.00

Demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 150.00% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 15.25% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.