Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 55.78 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 5.1 beta is the reason why it is 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 313.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.