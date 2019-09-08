Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.56 N/A -1.86 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.00 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 234.41% upside potential and an average price target of $9.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 7%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.