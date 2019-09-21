Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

This is a contrast between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.39. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 150.00% at a $7 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 243.57% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.