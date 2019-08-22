Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 39.89 N/A -1.86 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 40.00 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a 348.72% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 233.33% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 83.4%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.