Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.39 N/A -1.86 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 23.96 N/A -4.28 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

A 2.39 beta means Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 139.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.76 beta.

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 235.61% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $9.33. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $39, while its potential upside is 125.69%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.