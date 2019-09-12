Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 50.80 N/A -1.86 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.53 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. In other hand, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 134.90% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.