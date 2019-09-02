Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

Since Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.29 N/A -1.86 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.39 beta means Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 139.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 346.81% upside potential and an average target price of $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 84.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.